Meet Lucille....our pet pal of the week

LANSING, MI. (WILX) - Meet Lucille, News 10's Pet Pal of the week.
Lucille is a beautiful black puppy who is 2 months old. (Source WILX)
Lucille is a beautiful black puppy who is 2 months old.
She is spayed and ready for his furr-ever home.
She is described as sweet and friendly.
All adoptions come with spay and neuter surgery, up to date vaccinations and a micro-chip.
If you are interested in adopting, call the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.
Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.