Meet Lucille....our pet pal of the week

Meet Lucille, News 10's Pet Pal of the week.

Lucille is a beautiful black puppy who is 2 months old. (Source WILX)

Lucille is a beautiful black puppy who is 2 months old.

She is spayed and ready for his furr-ever home.

She is described as sweet and friendly.

All adoptions come with spay and neuter surgery, up to date vaccinations and a micro-chip.

If you are interested in adopting, call the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

