Meet Karra...our Pet Pal of the week

LANSING, MI. (WILX) - Say hello to Karra, News 10's Pet Pal of the week.
She's one-year-old and looking for her furr-ever home.
She's a mixed breed and weighs about 47 pounds.
Karra is described as sweet and friendly.
All adoptions come with spay and neuter surgery, up to date vaccinations and a micro-chip.
If you are interested in adopting, call the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.
