Meet Karra...our Pet Pal of the week

Say hello to Karra, News 10's Pet Pal of the week.

She's one-year-old and looking for her furr-ever home.

She's a mixed breed and weighs about 47 pounds.

Karra is described as sweet and friendly.

All adoptions come with spay and neuter surgery, up to date vaccinations and a micro-chip.

If you are interested in adopting, call the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

