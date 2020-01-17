Meet Kadett...our Pet Pal of the Week

Meet Kadett - News 10's Pet Pal of the week.

Meet Kadett - News 10's Pet Pal of the week. He's a 2 month-old mixed breed who is currently about 4 1/2 pounds. (Source WILX)

He's a 2 month-old mixed breed who is currently about 4 1/2 pounds.

He is super sweet and friendly and looking for his furr-ever home.

All adoptions come with spay and neuter surgery, up to date vaccinations and a micro-chip.

If you are interested in adopting, call the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

