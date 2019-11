Meet Gypsy -- this Friday's Pet Pal!

She is two and a half months old.

This snuggly kitten would be a great addition to a family before the winter holidays.

Remember all adoptions come with spay/neuter surgery, vaccines, and a micro-chip.

To adopt Gypsy, call the Capital Area Humane Society. The number is 626-6060.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.