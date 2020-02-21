Meet Eleven...our pet pal of the week

Meet Eleven, News 10's Pet Pal of the week.

Eleven is a beautiful black kitten who is 5 months old. (Source WILX)

She has lived with kids, other pets, and she loves to play with toys.

She is ready for his furr-ever home.

All adoptions come with spay and neuter surgery, up to date vaccinations and a micro-chip.

If you are interested in adopting, call the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

