Meet Beetlejuice!

If you say this little kitten's name three times he'll appear.

Beetlejuice is three months old and a playful kitten.

He was surrendered by his guardian.

He's sweet and friendly.

All adoptions come with spay and neuter surgery, and micro-chip.

If you are interested in adopting, call the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

