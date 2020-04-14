Sticking to a Mediterranean diet could help keep our brains sharp as we age.

That's according to a new study from the National Institutes of Health.

Scientists tracked over 8-thousand older adults for a decade.

They found seniors who most closely followed a Mediterranean diet had the lowest risk of cognitive decline.

High fish and vegetable consumption seemed to have the greatest protective effect of any foods.

The study was led by researchers at National Eye Institute, National Institutes of Health and published in 'Alzheimer's and Dementia.'

