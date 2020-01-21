New research reveals medical marijuana may not ease sleep problems in the long run.

Scientists in Israel studied over 120 patients being treated for chronic pain.

Those who used medical marijuana were less likely to wake during the night ... at first.

But over time, they had more night wakenings, and had a harder time falling asleep.

Experts suggest frequent users may build up a tolerance to the sleep-inducing effects.

The study was led by researchers at University of Haifa (ISR) and published in 'BMJ Supportive and Palliative Care.'

