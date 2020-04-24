'Meals on Wheels' adding more services for senior citizens during pandemic

During the coronavirus pandemic, some senior citizens have been relying on the Tri-County Office on Aging programs like 'Meals on Wheels" for help. The program mainly focuses on giving out meals daily, but are now adding more services.

"Calls for those older adults very concerned about issues of isolation people not being able to get out and about the way they used to or to be able to have interaction the way they used to so we have core volunteers who are actually calling seniors at least once or twice a week but in some cases daily," said Tammy Lemmer, Community Relations Director with Try-County Office on Aging.

Lemmer says since the pandemic she has seen an increase in the number of people who use their services.

Those who want to apply for the services have to go through an assessment first over the phone and the 60 years of age or older.

Robin Barfoot, who has been a 'Meals on Wheels' volunteer for years is now helping with wellness calls.

She says the calls not only help the clients but also the volunteers.

"There is a fair amount of anxiety among this population because they know they're in a vulnerable population with some issues and I think it's scary for them to leave the house," said Barfoot.

"It's been very touching because a lot of the people that I call are expressing their gratitude they're saying thank you so much for being there," added Barfoot.

Tri-County Services is planning to launch a grocery shopping service for older adults to help them not have to go out in the community for food.

The program says they are extremely grateful to their volunteers and are always looking for personal protection equipment to keep their team safe.

The Tri-County Office on Aging says it feeds hundreds of people every week.

