Meals donated to those in need

Local families struggling with getting food during the pandemic were able to get some for free through a drive-thru mean distribution.

The Islamic Society of Greater Lansing and Care Free Medical Center provided the food, which was catered by Sultan's Mediterranean Cuisine.

"I hope people realize that they're not alone, that we're all in this together, and that there are dozens and dozens or hundreds and hundreds of people across Metro Lansing that are trying to do their part to help lift up those in need," said Farhan Bhatti, a spokesperson for Islamic Center of East Lansing, CEO of Care Free Medical.

Care Free Medical and Dental Clinic is no stranger to helping the community. It provides medical, dental, optometry and behavioral health care to low-income families and people with limited access to health care in general.

