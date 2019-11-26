McLaren unveils new safety measures

McLaren Greater Lansing is adding new safety measures so you don't have to worry while visiting your loved ones in the hospital.

More security staff are being added during certain times and all visitors will be required to check-in and received a badge.

Patient's dietary restrictions will also be addressed with new place-mats being used throughout the hospital that represent food allergies.

McLaren says the new measures are all about improving quality health care.

"We always want out patients and staff to be safe so everything we can do to make them feel better about their job is a plus for everybody. So I'm very pleased that we were able to do this and that staff will see some differences that will make them more secure," said Jon Patterson, vice president for Support Services.

The phrase "call don't fall" will also be displayed above patient's beds to remind them to call for assistance rather than attempting to get out of bed on their own.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

