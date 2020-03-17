McLaren hospitals taking coronavirus precautions

On Monday, McLaren Greater Lansing hospitals are taking precautions to help prevent the spread of coronavirus right here in Michigan.

McLaren began screening their employees, patients and visitors for coronavirus.

Doctor Linda Peterson, Chief Medical Officer of McLaren Greater Lansing says screening for cornavirus and testing are two different things.

For screen tests, they will focus on key questions to keep in mind before actually testing for the virus.

Do you have a fever?

Do you have a cough?

Do you have shortness of breath?

Doctors in McLaren Greater Lansing will be screened or asking patients, those questions before deciding if a coronavirus test needs to be done due to the short supply of test kits.

"There are limitations in the testing that we do have available more is supposed to be coming, but currently due to the limitations were reserving our testing for those patients who are highly suspicious and require to be in the hospital," said Dr. Peterson.

Coronavirus screen testing will continue to happen until further notice with McLaren employees before they come to work along with patients and visitors.

"We know that influenza A is very prevalent right now so is strep throat -- but we also have allergies season coming and kicking in. So we're going to be trying to figure out the three buckets as I call them," said Dr. Peterson.

If doctors think a coronavirus test needs to be done McLaren will be testing in its emergency room.

"We know that people are going to be exposed so as far as exposure -- we know that the younger folks are the carriers, but we also know that our elderly population are the ones that are becoming ill and requiring hospitalization," said Dr. Peterson.

Dr. Peterson says that people should continue to follow CDC recommendations and to take the necessary precautions to keep yourself safe.

"If you feel like you might have the possibility to be contagious, there is nothing wrong with wearing a mask - again washing your hands will alleviate the needs to have gloves on. I basically don't see the need to do that currently," said Dr. Peterson.

As of Monday there are no patients at McLaren Greater Lansing who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

They do however have patients under investigation that are being monitored.

