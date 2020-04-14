McLaren Hospital faces lawsuit

A woman who is deaf is suing McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital.

Christine Ketola was transferred to McClaren from another hospital in October of 2019.

She claims McClaren violated state and federal anti-discrimination laws for failing to provide her with a translator.

Instead, she said employees communicated with her by writing notes.

She said she was not able to make informed health care choices because of it.

Ketola is asking the court for a monetary settlement, but she also wants the hospital to improve its care for deaf or hard of hearing patients.

