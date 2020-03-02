McLaren Greater Lansing addresses Coronavirus readiness measures

McLaren Greater Lansing is holding a press conference to discuss its process for a coronavirus screening tool to "assure standardized process at all patient ports of entry," according to a statement sent to News 10.

Dr. Chris Farnum is expected to share his expertise on coronavirus readiness and the updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines staff at the hospital are following.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

It will be held at the Breslin Cancer Center entrance at McLaren Greater Lansing.

