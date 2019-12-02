McDonald's testing new chicken sandwich

Who's the leader in the chicken sandwich wars?

Is it Popeye's or Chick-fil-A?

Well, McDonald's wants in the game with their newest chicken entree.

The chain is testing a crispy chicken sandwich in Houston, Texas and Knoxville, Tennessee.

It's made up of a fried chicken filet, served on a buttery potato roll, topped with butter and pickles.

A deluxe version adds tomatoes, lettuce and mayo.

Franchises have asked for a Southern-style chicken sandwich as the competition has been growing.

Copyright 2019 NBC and WILX. All rights reserved.

