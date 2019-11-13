McDonald's sexual harassment suit filed

McDonald's is facing a sexual harassment class action lawsuit that involves a restaurant in mid-Michigan.

The suit was filed by a former employees with the help of the American Civil Liberties Union.

It focuses on a restaurant in Mason. A manager named Jena Ries said she was harassed and groped by another manager.

The plaintiff said the restaurant's general manager was aware of the situation and did nothing to stop it.

This lawsuit comes just two weeks after a shakeup at the corporate level.

McDonald's fired it's CEO when he admitted to having an inappropriate relationship with an employee.

