McDonald's is drawing new battle lines in the fast-food chicken sandwich wars.

The fast-food chain is adding fried chicken sandwiches to their breakfast menu.

Starting Monday, Feb. 3, you can get the Chicken McGriddle and McChicken Biscuit sandwiches.

But you might want to act fast, both are available for a limited time only.

