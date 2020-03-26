Lansing Mayor holds virtual telethon to help the local community

Thursday Lansing Mayor Andy Schor is encouraging people to come together and help those in need during the coronavirus crisis.

Mayor Schor is also declaring Friday as Community Support Day in Lansing.

Starting at Midnight on Thursday the Mayor is encouraging people to donate to the city's virtual telethon where all proceeds will go to those in need in the Greater Lansing Area.

"We're trying to get this social conversation online and do it virtually so that people will go to the website or they use their phone and text and contribute dollars to this fund so we can help those who are of need in this difficult time," said Mayor Schor.

The city of Lansing is working along side with the Capital Area United way and the Greater Lansing Food Bank to gather the donations and distribute them where needed.

"We want to raise the dollars and those dollars will be provided, whether it's rental assistance, whether it's purchasing food for people," said Schor.

"Whatever the need is that's where the support and again, that's going to be decided, determined and worked through by the food bank and by the united way," added Schor.

The virtual telethon doesn't have a specific end date.

Mayor Schor says it will continue throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

To donate head to Tinyurl.com/OneLansing

Or text ONELANSING TO 41444

