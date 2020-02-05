Mayor Schor speaks to News 10 about his plan for the city's roads

People packed the newly renovated former school for the blind in Lansing for Mayor Andy Schor's third State of the City address.

Mayor Schor talked about how he plans to tackle the hot topic of roads for the City of Lansing in the coming year.

News 10 caught up with him after the address. He said while progress was made to help fix the roads in 2019, he plans to keep that going in 2020.

"We want to keep fixing roads," said Mayor Schor.

During his address, Mayor Schor noted some major road accomplishments over the course of 2019 including how the city has improved nearly 15 miles of roads and responded to over 2,000 pothole repairs, but the mayor said his administration can only do so much with the resources they have.

"We haven't reconstructed a whole lot of roads. We've overlayed some to make them smooth. It's not a permanent fix, it's a seven or eight-year fix instead of a 20-year fix, but we're still doing it," he said.

Mayor Schor also mentioned Governor Gretchen Whitmer's bond plan she introduced at the State of the State last week. He said while the legislature and the governor haven't figured out the details the plan still won't do anything to help neighborhood roads.

"We'll continue to pothole repair and patch we did a lot of sidewalk cuts and things so were doing a lot of work but I just don't have the money or the ability right now to 100% repair," he said.

The city's local road repairs would cost at least $300 million to complete. The mayor said the city only gets $10 or $11 million from the state and he can't do it all without help.

"When the president came in he offered up a billion-dollar infrastructure plan and cities have not seen a penny so were still waiting and we'll do what we can on our own to fix but it would be great if the state feds would help us out," Mayor Schor said.

The mayor said that the city will continue to strive to fix the potholes within 24 hours of a report made and throughout the next year, they hope to keep that goal.

