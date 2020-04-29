Mayor Schor says he's "disappointed" at continuing protests, creates plan for upcoming protests

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor's office said they are aware of "a series" of protests planned for Thursday, April 30.

The mayor's office said multiple groups have indicated they will hold protests on the Capitol Lawn beginning around 9 a.m. Thursday.

Schor's office said the Lansing Police Department, Lansing Fire Department and Lansing Public Service Department will be working together to make sure public safety and traffic flow are maintained throughout the city.

"I am disappointed that people continue to come to Lansing and gather at the Capitol and put themselves, as well as Lansing residents, at risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19. We all need to be practicing social distancing by staying home or only working essential jobs in our own communities to ensure that we beat this virus,” said Mayor Schor. “The Governor’s Executive Order recognizes that people are still allowed to exercise their First Amendment right to freedom of speech, and the City of Lansing understands the resources that are necessary to ensure a safe environment throughout the City during these protests. LPD, LFD and our Public Service Department have plans for large group protests, should they be needed.”

Although the Capitol Lawn is under the jurisdiction of the Michigan State Police, the mayor's office said LPD will assist if asked to do so. The mayor's office said LPD is responsible for monitoring the area surrounding Capitol block and will have "a number of officers on foot, on bicycles and cars in the area during these demonstrations."

“LPD leadership is partnering with a number of Ingham County law enforcement agencies and the Lansing Fire Department to gather appropriate resources to ensure a safe environment, which is paramount. LPD will perform outreach to local businesses, residents and visitors of what to expect in the downtown areas to be impacted via our social media and community alert platforms,” said LPD Chief Daryl Green.

"The LPD expects those participating in upcoming demonstrations to follow social distancing guidelines and not to impede traffic flow. If demonstrators violate the law and create unsafe conditions for residents, workers, other demonstrators, or law enforcement, officers will take appropriate enforcement actions proportionate to the situation. According to the Attorney General’s Office, a warning must be issued prior to writing a ticket and that is the protocol that LPD will continue to follow," the mayor's office said in a press release.

Additionally, the mayor's office said the Lansing Public Service Department has created a temporary traffic engineering plan in order to mitigate traffic and other protest disruption in surrounding neighborhoods and the plan will be implemented if necessary.

