Mid-Michigan advocate, attorney Jack Davis dies at 81

A Mid-Michigan advocate and respected attorney has died.

Jack Davis died at the age of 81.

Davis attended the University of Wisconsin and Harvard Law School, according to a biography posted on LansingRotary.org.

He served as a lawyer and was a delegation of attorney's sent to China in China in 1987, the former USSR in 1989, and the former Eastern Bloc Countries in 1990, according to his biography, "to advise government leaders on corporate, partnership and trust entity creation and transactional matters for the development of the free market economy."

He also dedicated his time to improving education, economic development and the arts in Mid-Michigan, serving as president twice for the Lansing School District Board of Education and the former chair of the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce, according to his biography.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor released the following statement on the death of Davis.

"We’ve sustained losses before and it is a fact of life that we’ll sustain more as we journey through life, but the sun shines a little less today. Jack was a friend; not only to both Erin and I but to the entire City of Lansing. His near-constant giving of his time, talent, and treasure left an indelible mark on this city; one that has and will continue to help shape Lansing in ways that we may never fully appreciate.

His service on my Arts and Culture Commission, as Chair of the Lansing Sister Cities Commission, as a Lansing School Board member, and as a member of the Lansing Promise Foundation Board are only the most recent examples of his spirit of selfless giving. His passion for the outdoors was evident with his fervent biking, and the generous donation to Fenner Nature Center to create the Susan and Jack Davis pavilion. Jack, like so many others, believed that Lansing’s best days are ahead, and he was working to ensure that this was the case until his last day.

I could always count on Jack and I’ll miss him dearly. Rest easy my friend. We’ve got it from here.

Shalom, Jack."

