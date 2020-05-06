Mayor Schor announces neighborhood grant recipients

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announced the recipients of the city's Neighborhood Grant Program during a Facebook Live Wednesday.

“Neighborhoods are a priority of my administration and I am proud that we are able to continue to support them, especially during these hard times,” said Mayor Schor. “I applaud our residents for their creative project ideas, and I am looking forward to seeing these projects come to fruition.”

$65,000 in total was awarded and the outreach work done by the Department of Neighborhoods + Citizen Engagement (DNCE) and the Mayor's Neighborhood Advisory Board doubled application requests in comparison to 2019, the mayor's office said.

"This year, City staff and the Mayor’s Neighborhood Advisory Board worked hard to broaden our outreach, improve our grant-writing assistance and facilitate the process with a convenient paperless application and review,” said Kathleen Francis of the Mayor’s Neighborhood Advisory Board. “It was a huge success and I'm proud of all of our applicants, both those with successful grants and those that will no doubt succeed in future grant cycles."

The city partnered with Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) to increase funding available for two projects.

CATA offered to match grants of winning projects that will support the creation of new bus shelters in Frog Holler and Prospect PLACE Neighborhoods.

CATA Chief Executive Officer Bradley T. Funkhouser said, "Together, these bus shelters will incorporate art, culture and character unique to each neighborhood’s residents. As indicated by our strategic objectives, CATA is committed to driving community partnership.”

A full list of the winners can be found in the document attached to the right of this article.

