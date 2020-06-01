Mayor Duggan praises Detroit Police following weekend protests

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said he is proud of the way Detroit police handled the protesters in the city--some of who came from as far away as Nashville, Tennessee.

The mayor said most of the demonstrators who showed up over the weekend had good intentions.

During his press conference Monday afternoon, Mayor Duggan talked about how proud he was to see the city's deputy chief kneel in solidarity with demonstrators.

"When the protesters took a knee in honor of George Floyd, I've never been so proud of a man in my life than I was when Todd Bennison took a knew with them," said Mayor Duggan.

Duggan said Bennison talked about the need for this country to deal with its history of racism in law enforcement.

The Detroit Mayor said an 8 p.m. curfew will continue to be enforced in the city, however, people will be allowed to leave their homes to get goods and services.

