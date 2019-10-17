Mayor Dobies holds beer hour Thursday night

Members of the Jackson community got the opportunity to spend time with their mayor in a unique way on Thursday night--they got a chance to have a beer with Mayor Derek Dobies.

It's one of three beer hours Dobies has held over the past few months. he said it's a way to connect with those he serves in a casual setting.

The mayor said it's important people have easy access to their leadership.

"I think it's a lot easier to communicate when you're face to face, having those conversations and helping to bridge the gap of understanding between what's happening in government and city hall and what's happening out there in the community," Dobies said.

The mayor held beer hours in August and September.

There's no word at this time on whether he will plan to continue the meetings.

