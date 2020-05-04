Mayor Andy Schor to announce 2020 neighborhood grants

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said he will be announcing the recipients of the 2020 Neighborhood Grant Program as recommended by the mayor's Neighborhood Advisory Board.

The announcement will be made on the City of Lansing's Facebook page.

The announcement will be made on Tuesday, May 5 at 1 p.m. The Department of Neighborhoods and Citizen Engagement will also give an update on the programs, the mayor's office said.

More information on the grants can be found here.

