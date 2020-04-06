Mayor Andy Schor restricts discretionary spending and hiring during COVID-19 pandemic

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor has signed two executive directives restricting the city's expenses during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement from the mayor's office.

Executive directive 2020-01 restricts city department discretionary spending while executive directive 2020-02 restricts hiring, transfers and promotions within the department unless exceptions are granted, according to the mayor's office.

“As we navigate the potential of reduced revenues due to layoffs and other recessionary indicators as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, freezing discretionary spending and hiring will help ensure stability in our budget,” said Mayor Schor. “The economic repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic are not clear yet, and I am committed to making sure that we are in the best financial position possible when we emerge from this crisis.”

