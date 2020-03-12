Mayor Andy Schor creates coronavirus mitigation plan

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor has released a mitigation plan for the City of Lansing in response to coronavirus concerns.

Mayor Schor's office said a memo was sent to City of Lansing employees "providing important steps to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus in the workplace."

“The City of Lansing has provided guidance to employees on measures and potential measures to slow the transmission of COVID-19 in Lansing,” said Mayor Schor. “We are taking these measures to keep our employees and residents safe. I encourage everyone to do their part by having good hygiene and take the appropriate steps to keep our friends, families, neighbors and co-workers safe.”

The City of Lansing has told all employees to take the following steps to help reduce the spread of the virus in the workplace:

•All nonessential business travel outside of Clinton, Ingham and Eaton County will be suspended until further notice.

•All employees are expected to stay home, or they will be sent home, if they exhibit any reported symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough and shortness of breath.

•Departments will provide facial tissues, gloves, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes in meetings, as available.

•All employees are expected to sanitize their hands and work areas frequently.

•Face-to-face meetings of three or more people are discouraged until further notice.

The mayor said a committee is also in the process of developing a plan for how the City of Lansing will continue to function if high rates of absenteeism occur.

The mayor's office said Lansing Police and Fire Departments are currently reviewing department alternative call measures.

Mayor Schor's office said the city is part of an areawide workgroup, leg by the Ingham County Health Department, that continues to monitor the situation and give updates as necessary.

To view the memo and travel restriction policy, click here.

To view the coronavirus and flu prevention memo and the temporary suspension of nonessential travel memo, click to the right of this article.

