Mayor Andy Schor announces city's first sustainability manager

The City of Lansing will now have its first sustainability manager.

Mayor Andy Schor's Office announced Lori Welch will serve in the position.

The mayor's office said the position was created to maintain, review and help to enforce existing sustainability plans in addition to implementing new, strategic environmental efforts.

“With all that’s going on right now, it’s important to recognize that today is Earth Day. And on this Earth Day, I am proud to announce the promotion of Lori Welch from the Public Service Department’s Environmental Specialist to the City of Lansing’s first Sustainability Manager,” said Mayor Schor. “Lori brings a wealth of knowledge and experience having worked on a number of environmental programs right here in Lansing over the last 20 years. Welch will ensure that our Climate Action Plan, Energy Efficiency Plan for our buildings and other sustainability-related plans are properly implemented and adjusted as needed.”

The mayor's office said as sustainability manager, Welch "will conduct and oversee initiatives and policies that will create both cost savings for the city and lowers the city's carbon footprint, as well as develop strategic partnerships, prepare reports, conduct internal and external communications and oversee outreach and volunteer activities."

“I want to really make a difference - that’s been my focus throughout my entire career at the City of Lansing,” said Welch. “I’m passionate about the tasks I will be handling, and I look forward to engaging all city departments, community leaders, citizens and other stakeholders to propel climate change and sustainability to the forefront. I’m also excited to develop a comprehensive strategy that includes data and measurable goals to help guide Lansing towards a more sustainable future.”

Welch has worked with the City of Lansing for over 20 years, the mayor's office said.

Her most recent role was with the public service department where she served as an environmental specialist. In that role, she administered the award-winning waste management program Capital Area Recycling & Trash (CART), according to the mayor's office.

Welch graduated from Michigan State University and is the recipient of the MidMEAC's Sustainability in 2013 in addition to MSU's "Be Spartan Green, Outstanding Alumni" award in 2016.

