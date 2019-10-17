Mattresses get donated to help firefighters sleep better

A home furnishings store donated Thursday 50 mattresses and 50 mattress protectors to local firefighters so they can improve their sleep.

Ashley HomesStore made the donations to Lansing Fire Department stations throughout the city and was also expected to drop off mattresses and mattresses protectors to fire stations in Flint.

“They’ve got our backs, so it’s time for us to get theirs” said Max Awad, the furnishing chain’s general manager of Michigan operations, in a statement. “These every day heroes serve our community and often have to sleep on mattresses that are well past their prime. We all know how important sleep is, and I want the fire fighter that shows up to my house in my time of need to be well rested!”

Granger Waste Services, headquartered in Lansing, also partnered in the effort and has agreed to dispose of old mattresses at the fire stations.

Ashley HomeStore has locations in Delta Township at 5503 W. Saginaw Hwy. and Flint at 3250 S. Linden Road.

