Parents, if you're struggling to entertain your kids out of school due to the pandemic, Mattel may have a solution.
The company has launched the "Mattel Playroom," a new digital resource for parents and caregivers.
It features activities and content from the company's iconic portfolio of brands including "American Girl"... "Barbie"... "Fisher-Price"... Hot wheels... Thomas & Friends... and more.
Parents and caregivers also have the opportunity to join the social conversation by using #keepplaying.
Mattel helps entertain your kids during pandemic
