Mattel expands #thankyouheroes line

Mattel is expanding its "Thank You Heroes" collection with new collectible products from Matchbox, Mega Construx, and UNO...

Matchbox adding local journalists, with a news helicopter toy.

Matchbox also has an ambulance, garbage truck, grocery delivery van, mobile hospital, delivery van, and police car.

Mega Construx has two building sets, along with five action figures.

The new UNO cards include Mattel's iconic brands and characters as frontline and everyday heroes, including "He-man" as a grocery delivery worker and "Barbie" as a scientist.

Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.

