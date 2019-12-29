Mass killings increase in 2019

A heartbreaking milestone was reached in 2019.

There were more mass killings this year than in the past 40 years, according to a database complied by the Associated Press, USA Today, and Northeastern University.

That database found that there were 41 mass killings in 2019, more than any year dating back to at least the 1970s.

That includes 12 people killed in a workplace shooting in Virginia Beach and 22 people at a Walmart in El Paso in August.

The 211 people killed in this year's cases is still eclipsed by the 224 victims in 2017, partly because of a mass shooting at a Las Vegas music festival.

