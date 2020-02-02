Mason resident gets toy car modeled after his real one

A car owner in mason got a huge surprise after winning a car show in Illinois.

Randy Miles and his wife Sheila aren't the only ones who think the 1970 W-31 Oldsmobile Cutlass is a beautiful car.

In a national car show in Chicago, Miles's car was 1 of 6 picked out of the 600 cars there. He said at the time, they had a special display for Oldsmobile w-31's.

"Of 1-thousand 29 of these made, This one, as it stands now is the only one ever made in yellow and gold, with gold interior and gold vinyl top," Miles said.

Miles said it took him 6 years to restore the classic and $60,000 to make it happen, which is why he was excited when he got the big news.

"A couple of days after the show, I was notified that my car was chosen from Johnny Lightening at Die Cast cars to make my car into a small car," Miles said.

The big surprise would take some time to be made. He says he just received his special copies about 4 weeks ago.

"They also made what is called a white lightening special addition, which is about 2 percent of the production," Miles said.

Miles said the toy cars have a dedication to them on the side of the packaging, showing who the cars belong to. He also said most of the cars went to retail stores like Walmart and Target, but the best part about getting to own such a cool car is the fact that it was made in his hometown.

"As a kid, I use to actually watch cars come off the final production line in Lansing. So I've always loved Oldsmobile," Miles said.

Mile said he plans to enjoy his car this summer, but he's also considering selling the car to a museum, so everyone can enjoy it.

