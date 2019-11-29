Mason hosts annual holiday parade

A mid-Michigan city is getting in the holiday spirit with an annual tree lighting and parade.

Thousands made their way to downtown Mason for a glowing display that comes once a year.

"I think it's a good time for families to get together, we've come every year since he was little me and my mom so we have a good time with that," Jaime Ruckel.

The 19th annual Mason holiday celebration kicked-off with a Christmas tree lighting to get the crowd ready for the biggest part of the night.

"I like how it's so bright and how you get to see all the parade balloons," Ruckel said.

People lined the streets for a parade light show featuring fanfare and family fun activities.

"We like lights and we like the firetrucks," Barbara Vanhouten said.

"I think everybody puts a lot of hard work into the lights and it brings a lot of enjoyment and puts everybody into the holiday spirit after a long day of shopping," Ruckel said.

The event is a staple for the city of Mason that brings a small community out in a big way.

"We just love the small town and just coming out here visiting with all of our neighbors and just the festivities of the whole thing. It's just so pretty, gets us in the spirit," Vanhouten said.

"We always come to Mason to celebrate the light parade and just be a part of the local atmosphere," Ruckel said.

