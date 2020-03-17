Mason auto shop goes to its customers

During the coronavirus pandemic, it might be tough to get out and run some errands, and that includes the occasional car service.

A car shop in Mason is looking to make things easier for Mid-Michigan drivers who can't leave their homes.

"This is here, and we have to deal with it," said Bob Adado, owner of Adado Sales. "You can't do business the same way you have right now. A lot of businesses are starting to suffer."

They're losing business because of the virus, and now they need to adapt.

"Customers can't come out, so we have to go to the customer," said Adado. "You get pizza and groceries dropped off to your house, why can't we go get your car, service it, and bring it back to you?"

He says they're looking to help the people that can't make it out.

"There's a lot of elderly people who don't want to get out of the house, or their health isn't that good, but they still need things done," said Adado.

They're not the only ones suffering though.

"Working from home has created some challenges," said Sylvia Whitney, a customer.

Whitney thinks the service could help a lot of Adado's customers.

"Had I known about it today, I probably would have used it based on the circumstances we're in with the social distancing," she said.

Adado says it's the least he can do in a time with a lot of hate and misinformation.

"There's a lot of good in this world, and you have to bring good to it every day," Adado said.

The pickup services start as early as Tuesday, and Adado says he plans on continuing them after the pandemic ends.

