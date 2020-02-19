Mason asks the state to deny drilling request

The City of Mason is asking the State of Michigan to deny a permit application, which would a company to drill an oil and gas well in mid-Michigan.

The Jordan Exploration Company operates over 400 wells in the state.

It hopes to have another one in Vevay Township.

In a resolution submitted to the state, Mason officials says the proposed well location is surrounded by Mason High School, Rayner Park, and the Ingham County Fairgrounds.

The Mason City Council says the well would put activities in those locations at risk.

Council members say they ultimately do not have any control over whether the drilling happens or not.

The state is evaluating the oil company's proposal right now.

It said it should have a decision in the next couple months on if it will issue the permit to drill or not.

