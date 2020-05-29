Mason Public Schools plans for fall return for students

As the 2019-20 school year draws to a close, leaders and administrators in Mason are not preparing for a normal summer. This week, a team consisting of Board of Education members, administrators, teachers and parents is coming together to begin developing a plan that will meet the needs of all students as they return in the fall all while considering the precautions necessary to keep students and staff safe.

The suspension of face to face classes has been hard on both teachers and students but teachers stepped up to the challenge and adapted their lesson plans and programming to meet their students at home. Using the knowledge gained through this experience, teachers and faculty are focusing on what is working and develop the plan.

“It is important that we look ahead now and develop plans that address the needs of all students while continuing to provide quality programming,” said Mason Public Schools Superintendent, Ronald

Drzewicki, Ed.S. “We have our work cut out for us as we address many things like guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Michigan Department of Education, special education,

internet connectivity and availability, working families and more. We are confident we will find a solution that works for everyone.”

The final plan may include all in-person instruction, all online instruction, or some form of blended instruction.

