Mason High School incident under investigation

Mason High School released a statement regarding a reported incident under investigation.

According to the press release, the incident was reported to administration at the high school on Thursday, Dec. 5.

Mason High School said they followed procedure by contacting law enforcement and conducting interviews.

“Mason Public Schools takes all concerns seriously,” says Ronald Drzewicki, Superintendent. “Once we have a complete understanding of the situation, we will take appropriate action, as needed. We are committed to providing a positive learning environment for our students.”

