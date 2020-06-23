Martha Firestone Ford to step down from Detroit Lions

Updated: Tue 11:30 AM, Jun 23, 2020

DETROIT, MI (WILX) -- Martha Firestone Ford is stepping down as principal owner of the Detroit Lions.

The Detroit Lions tweeted the announcement Tuesday morning.

Ford led the Lions team since 2014, according to the Lions.

Sheila Ford Hamp, Ford's daughter, will be taking over as the team's principal owner and chairman.

The Lions said Hamp has been active in team leadership and National Football League activities for "several years in preparation for officially assuming team leadership."

