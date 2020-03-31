Marriott guests' account information breached

Hotel chain Marriott Hotels and Resorts announced Tuesday that guests' names, loyalty account information, and other personal details may have been accessed in a data breach.

The company said 5.2 million guests worldwide may have been affected.

Some of the other information taken may have been names, addresses, phone numbers, and birthdays.

Marriott is still investigating but does not believe credit card information, passport or driver's license information was accessed.

The company is offering affected guests free enrollment in a personal information monitoring service for up to one year.

