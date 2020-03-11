Market swings and a wave of cancellations as virus spreads

A wild start to the month on U.S. markets is becoming the new normal due to uncertainty over the coronavirus outbreak which is now being classified as a pandemic.

Swings of 1,000 points or more on the Dow is occurring almost daily.

In the first three days of this week, the Dow has fallen 2,000, risen 1,700, and plunged again Wednesday, with the Dow falling more than 1,400 points.

Because of the economic effect on the global economy, crude is seeing its biggest price decline since the economic crisis.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

