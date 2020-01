Marijuana Regulatory Agency issued a recall for marijuana products in Bay City and Detroit.

The recall was issued due to certain products failing to pass a chemical test. The bud showed signs of Paclobutrazol residue. Paclobutrazol is a pesticide.

The Marijuana Regulatory Agency said patients and caregivers that have Orange Burst bud should return the product to the provisioning center they bought it from.

