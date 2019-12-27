Marijuana delivery available soon

Marijuana delivery will be available in Michigan soon.

WOOD TV reported that the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs approved the first three recreational marijuana businesses for adult-use home delivery in the state.

Those businesses are Lit Provisionary in Evart, Battle Creek Provisioning in Battle Creek and Nature's Re-Leaf Burton in Burton.

So far only 45 businesses have statewide adult-use licenses.

Applications for a recreational marijuana license opened in Lansing on Dec. 23 and will remain open until Tuesday, Jan. 21.

