Marijuana delivery available soon

LANSING, MI (WILX) -- Marijuana delivery will be available in Michigan soon.
WOOD TV reported that the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs approved the first three recreational marijuana businesses for adult-use home delivery in the state.
Those businesses are Lit Provisionary in Evart, Battle Creek Provisioning in Battle Creek and Nature's Re-Leaf Burton in Burton.
So far only 45 businesses have statewide adult-use licenses.
Applications for a recreational marijuana license opened in Lansing on Dec. 23 and will remain open until Tuesday, Jan. 21.
