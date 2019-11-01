Marijuana company to host cannabis career fair

One of the largest medical marijuana companies in the Midwest is prepared to go on a hiring spree.

Green Peak Innovations, headquartered in Windsor Township, will hold a Cannabis Career Fair 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at Hyatt Place Lansing, 2401 Showtime Drive, in Lansing Township.

The company grows marijuana and produces cannabis-infused products including edibles and oils.

Officials are looking to fill up to 50 positions over the next 60 days, a company news release said.

People who attend the job fair must have their resume with them to apply for jobs because interviews will be conducted onsite.

“These are good production jobs in our grow facility,” Green Peak Innovations CEO Jeff Radway said in a statement. “GPI is offering excellent salaries and benefits to high-caliber individuals who are passionate about producing the highest caliber cannabis products.

People are going to love working on the GPI team.”

The company seeks people who have a science or extraction background. It also has a research and development facility in south Lansing.

“We need to fill some critical positions now so we can meet the upcoming demand,” Radway said.

The company’s headquarters in Windsor Township is located within the Harvest Park medical marijuana business that lies just south of Creyts and Lansing roads.

The research and development facility in south Lansing is located at 1669 E. Jolly Road.

According to the news release, the company holds 12 cultivation licenses and one processor license in Michigan and has received pre-qualification from the state for 30 provisioning center licenses in Michigan. Provisioning centers are also known a dispensaries.

For more information about the company and its jobs, visit greenpeakinnovations.com.

