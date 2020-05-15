Marijuana shops booming in new economy

While some businesses are struggling to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic, Michigan's marijuana industry in booming. The state reported a record $7.9 million in recreational sales last week alone, and before that three consecutive weeks with more than $7 million in sales each week.

Jerry Millen, a marijuana dispensary owner, says more people are turning to marijuana as a way to find relief during this pandemic.

"A lot of seniors are calling, I talk to a lot of senior citizens that are really stressed because they are stuck in the house," said Millen. Jerry also says the marijuana industry is not only thriving but also helping to keep the economy going.

