Did you know March is Red Cross Month?

Red Cross Month has been celebrated for more than 75 years, according to the American Red Cross.

The Red Cross said March is the perfect time to support their lifesaving mission by donating blood.

Donors of all types, especially type O, are needed to help make sure blood is available for those in need this spring, the Red Cross said.

The Red Cross said every day thousands of patients depend on blood donations to help save lives, including patients like Heath Cornford.

Cornford spent the first 217 days of his life in the hospital. He was born with an abnormal narrowing of the heart, undergoing many surgeries, including a heart transplant, according to the Red Cross.

“I can’t tell you how thankful we are for the lifesaving donations that saved our son,” said his mom, Mylinda Cornford. “Blood is something you can donate for free. You can make an impact, save a life and give back to your community.”

The Red Cross said Cornford is doing well and just celebrated his second birthday.

If you are interested in donating blood, you can make an appointment by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-733-2767, or using the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Here are the upcoming blood donation opportunities in Mid-Michigan ranging from March 1-15:

Westphalia

3/2/2020: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St. Mary Parish Hall, 209 N Westphalia St

Elsie

3/3/2020: 8 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Ovid Elsie High School, 8989 Colony Road

Eaton Rapids

3/9/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 600 South Main

Charlotte

3/10/2020: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., American Legion Post 42, 1000 W Lawrence Ave

3/12/2020: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Mary Church Charlotte, 807 St. Mary's Blvd.

Lansing

3/2/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

3/3/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

3/4/2020: 9:15 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

3/5/2020: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

3/6/2020: 7:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

3/7/2020: 7:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

3/7/2020: 8 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., St. Gerard Catholic Church, 4437 W. Willow Hwy

3/9/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

3/10/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

3/11/2020: 9:15 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

3/12/2020: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

3/13/2020: 7:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

3/14/2020: 7:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

Stockbridge

3/5/2020: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Stockbridge Presbyterian Church, 101 S. Center Street

Okemos

3/7/2020: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., St. Martha Catholic Church, 1100 W. Grand River

East Lansing

3/11/2020: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Michigan State University International Center, 427 N Shaw Lane, Michigan State University

3/13/2020: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., St. Thomas Aquinas, 915 Alton

