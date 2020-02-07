Many mothers ignore bed-sharing warning

Many mothers don't follow expert advice when it comes to bed-sharing with infants.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends sharing a room, but not the same bed for a baby's first six to 12 months.

But a new study reveals fewer than half of mothers actually practice these guidelines.

Black and Hispanic mothers, and those with less education, were more likely to bedshare.

Research shows bedsharing can increase the risk of sudden infant death syndrome.

The study was led by researchers at the University of Virginia and Washington University in St. Louis and published in 'Pediatrics.'

