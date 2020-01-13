Many kids with autism go undiagnosed

New research from Rutgers University estimates one quarter of children with autism are undiagnosed.

The findings are based on the education and medical records of more than 260-thousand 8-year olds.

Of the nearly 45-hundred children who showed symptoms of autism, 25% were not diagnosed or received services.

Most of these undiagnosed kids were black or hispanic males.

The study was led by researchers at Rutgers University and published in 'Autism Research.'

