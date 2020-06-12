Many in Michigan still without power

Consumers Energy is still working to restore power across mid-Michigan.

Olivet was one of the hardest hit areas by Wednesday's storms.

More than 1,300 customers in the community still do not have power as of Friday morning.

One local business impacted by the outage is Whitetail Farms.

It's owner, Greg Satzman, says it has been rough dealing with the current outage.

"I know Consumers is doing what they can with all the people they brought in, but I wish they would have extended it every five hours and say, 'Hey, we're going to be out here for a day or two.' We could have moved a lot quicker, getting trucks and getting stuff pulled," says Satzman.

Consumers Energy says they have more than 1,600 people working around the clock to help bring power back.

As of Friday morning, the Consumers Energy Outage Center shows more than 2,900 outages all across the State of Michigan.

It is believed 96,000 people are affected.

