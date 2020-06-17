Many fear Trump's visit to Tulsa could spark violence

Black community leaders in Tulsa said they fear a large rally by President Donald Trump in the city this weekend could spark violence.

Meanwhile, the state’s governor asked Trump not to visit the site of a race massacre where up to 300 black residents were killed by white mobs in 1921.

Tens of thousands of Trump supporters are expected in Tulsa Saturday for the first of a series of rallies across the country.

The rally at the 19,000-seat BOK Center would overlap a two-day local celebration of Juneteenth, which marks the end of slavery in the country.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.